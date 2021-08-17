Dismissed
• One count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Dawson W. Drenner, 22, of Albany, Illinois, was dismissed. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea July 28 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Robin Strausser on July 28 filed a motion to dismiss. The co-defendant already pleaded guilty in the case and Drenner agreed to pay the costs and fees of the dismissal, the motion says. He was accused August 5, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, against Anthony A. Thomas, 42, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on July 27 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Robin Strausser on July 27 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion notes the case is over 5 years old, Thomas has not been charged with any criminal offenses since, the state’s witness is no longer available and Thomas has moved out of the area. He was accused Aug. 21, 2015, by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, against Alex J. Wailand, 21, of Clinton, was dismissed. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea on July 28 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies on July 28 filed a motion to dismiss. The victim and sole witness recanted her statement and the State has insufficient evidence to proceed to trial, the motion says. He was accused April 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
Not guilty
• Jack W. Berry Jr., 33, of Cedar Rapids, was found not guilty by jury of one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. He was accused Feb. 27, 2020, by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Assault
• Brandon A. Helphinstine, 24, 1928 Pershing Blvd., pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to one count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea on July 28 ordered Helphinstine to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended and credit for time served. He was approved for work release subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Dec. 1 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Daniel F. Murphy, 45, 1001 Pershing Blvd., pleaded guilty July 29 to one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of reckless use of fire or explosives, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert July 30 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a term not to exceed two years be suspended on the assault charge. He was ordered to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 75 days suspended and credit for 15 days served on the reckless use of fire or explosives charge. Fines of $855 and $430 were imposed. He was placed on supervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Nov. 3 by the Camanche Police Department.
Drugs
• Sheila R. Bustamante, 54, 819 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 26 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea July 28 ordered Bustamante to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 175 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed. She was accused May 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Peyton K. Farr, 19, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty July 29 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $150 fine be imposed. Farr was accused July 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Manuel G. Alvarez, 42, 2119 1/2 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty July 29 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused July 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Brent S. Ogburn, 43, of Erie, Illinois, stipulated July 29 to violation of probation. The Court found Ogburn violated the terms of probation as set forth in the report of violation. The Court accepted the disposition stipulation between the parties. District Court Judge Joel Barrows found Ogburn in contempt of court and ordered Ogburn’s probation be extended one year. Probation revocation was filed Sept. 30 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.