Assault
• Jessica A. Schoenig, 30, 1163 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Sept. 4 ordered Schoenig to serve 28 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 28 days served on all three counts. She was accused Aug. 12 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Driving while barred
• Ariann P. Letcher, 43, 1857 27th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 9 ordered Letcher to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 29 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $625 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused April 27 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Jacob A. Shearon, 25, 647 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 11 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Sept. 11 ordered Shearon to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $625 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused July 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
Disorderly conduct
• Bobbie A. Douglas, 24, 661 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to one count of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $105 fine be imposed. Douglas also pleaded guilty to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Watson ordered a $250 fine be imposed. She was accused Aug. 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Sean B. Lass, 20, 906 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment Sept. 9. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Lass was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused May 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Connor C. Bodman, 20, 1135 Fourth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 9 ordered Bodman to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. Bodman was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to complete within 30 days of the order and file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused July 11 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Travis L. Hopkins, 21, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Aug. 20 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $825 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused July 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Amber N. Eagle, 36, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 9 ordered Eagle to serve 230 days in the Clinton County Jail with 215 days suspended and credit for 15 days of inpatient treatment time served. An $1,875 fine was imposed. Eagle was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. She was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. She is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused June 14 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Felipe Hernandez-Espinosa, 42, 143 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 536, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 25 ordered Hernandez to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 178 days suspended and credit for two days served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to complete within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused March 28, 2012.
• Michael R. Pierce, 56, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 9 ordered Pierce to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 83 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $1,875 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. One count of driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused May 19 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Samuel E. Seidell, 52, 1814 East Lane, pleaded guilty Sept. 8 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 9 ordered Seidell to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 176 days suspended. He was approved for the electronic monitoring program and was ordered to serve two days in the program for each day of incarceration. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He was ordered to provide proof of compliance and completion to the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused June 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Tyler J. Snodgrass, 24, 652 Second Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on Sept. 10 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused July 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Sex offender registration violation
• Travis L. Walters, 40, 1522 Lincoln Way, Room 215, pleaded guilty July 30 to one count of failure to comply with sex offender registry, second offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Stuart Werling on Sept. 10 ordered a 5-year prison sentence be suspended. A $750 fine was imposed. Walters was placed on supervised probation for 2 years. He was ordered to strictly comply with all terms and conditions of probation. One count of sex offender registration violation, second or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, was dismissed. He was accused May 21 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.