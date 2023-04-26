Driving while barred
Charles J. Casel III, 31, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to 360 days in the Clinton County Jail with 270 days suspended. He was fined $855. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused by Clinton police on Nov. 18.
Drugs
Bryan Lohse, 43, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense and being a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons. On the marijuana charge, he was sentenced to one year in prison. He was fined $430. The prison sentence was suspended. On the weapons charge, he was sentenced to two years in prison. The sentence was suspended and he was fined $855. He was placed on two years of supervised probation. He was charged by Clinton police Jan. 19.
Forgery
Elaina Garrison, 29, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to forgery and was granted a deferred judgment. She was placed on three years of supervised probation. A $1,025 civil fine was imposed. She is to pay $325 restitution to Citizens First Bank. She was accused by Clinton police.
Fraudulent practice
Nikiwa Holmes, 43, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to second-degree fraudulent practice and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. He was fined $1,025. The prison sentence was suspended and he was placed on three years of supervised probation. He was charged Oct. 27, 2021.
