Compiled from Iowa District Court for Clinton County records.
Drugs
• Robyn D.Molumby, 47, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, with credit for time served in connection with the case. She was fined $1,000. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on three years of supervised probation. She was accused by DeWitt police Feb. 18, 2022 when officers made contact with her as she was sitting in a car parked in the 600 block of 13th Street, arrested her on a warrant and searched her car and her residence.
• Ronald W. Downs II, 41, of Camanche, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison with credit for time spent in the county jail in connection with the case. He was fined $1,025. He was accused by Clinton police on April 2 after a traffic stop in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue South.
• Ryan P. Harris, 32, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense, and was ordered to serve up to five years in prison. with credit for time served in connection with the case. He was fined $1,025, which was suspended. The prison sentence was then suspended and he was ordered to serve two years of supervised probation. He is to attend the County Oaks Residential Treatment Program in Davenport. He was accused Nov. 7 by Clinton police after a warrant check in the 700 block of 13th Avenue South.
Eluding
• Jordyn Puckett, 23, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to eluding in excess of 25 mph over and second-degree theft and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail on both counts. The sentences will be served concurrently. The sentences were then suspended and Puckett was ordered to serve two years of supervised probation. Puckett was fined $1,025 on each count, with the fine for Count I suspended. He was accused Oct. 19 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office after a chase, which began in Clinton and ended at 160th Street and 425th Avenue in Clinton County.
Theft
• Mariah Magana, 31, no address given, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and was granted a deferred judgment and placed on two years of probation. She was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $1,370. She was accused by Clinton police on Nov. 18, 2021, after a complaint was received that she had borrowed a car and refused to bring it back to its owner.
