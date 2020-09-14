Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Brittany L. Fritz, 28, 443 Eighth Ave. South, Apt. 1, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 8 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Sept. 8. The motion was made at the written request of the named victim, the motion says. The motion adds thee are no injuries or restitution. She was accused Feb. 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of assault, a simple misdemeanor, against Kayla J. Hernandez, 26, 716 Sixth Ave. South, No. 4, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge filed an order of dismissal Sept. 8. She was accused March 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor, against Devonte J. Jones, 25, 2335 N. Seventh St., was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge filed an order to dismiss Sept. 8. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Sept. 8. The motion was made at the request of the complaining party, the motion states. He was accused Feb. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against William J. Kramer Sr., 55, 120 N. Fifth St., was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Sept. 8 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Sept. 8. The motion to dismiss was made at the written request of the named victim, the motion states. There are no injuries or restitution, the motion to dismiss adds. He was accused Aug. 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, against Andrea N. Preston, 42, of Stockton, Illinois, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on Sept. 10 filed an order of dismissal. She was accused May 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
