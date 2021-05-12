Dismissed
• Two counts of assault, a simple misdemeanor, against Shawn D. DeSimone, 23, 1833 27th Ave. North, were dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on April 29 filed an order of dismissal. The order says the plaintiff’s witnesses did not appear for trial. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow moved to dismiss the case, the order says. DeSimone was accused Dec. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor, against Brock A. Dewys, 20, of Grand Mound, were dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss April 29. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss April 29. The protected party requested the matter be dismissed, the motion says. Dewys was accused April 19 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• One count of assault on persons in certain occupations, bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; three counts of third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor; one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor; and one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor, against Eric J. Hanson, 38, 848 Gateway St., No. 9, were dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss April 28. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss April 28. The motion notes Hanson was evaluated and found to be incompetent and was subsequently restored to competency following inpatient restoration. Reports from the forensic hospital unit corroborate facts from the incidents supporting the notion that at the time of the offense, Hanson was suffering from a mental illness to the degree that at the time he did not know the nature and quality of the acts he was committing, the motion says. Hanson’s behavior has been addressed by the provision of community-based services to provide protection of Hanson and the community, the motion adds. He was accused Sept. 20, Sept. 23 and Oct. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of compulsory education violation, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Christian T. Morris, 29, 523 Seventh Ave. South, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson filed an order of dismissal April 29. The order notes Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow moved to dismiss the case. The order says the child who had not been attending school regularly in Clinton is now living with his father in the West Carroll School District in Illinois. The child is now attending school regularly, the order says. Morris was accused March 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
• A petition to revoke probation against Rusty L. Plum, 28, was dismissed. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts on April 30 filed an order dismissing the petition to revoke. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss the petition to revoke April 30. The motion states upon further review, the sentencing order on Dec. 11, 2019, placed Plum on supervised probation for one year, expiring Dec. 11, 2020. There is no order extending the probation period and restitution has been paid, the motion says. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order May 3 unsuccessfully discharging Plum for probation. Probation revocation was filed April 23 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Assault
• Kaiya A. Budd-Klus, 18, 3882 230th St., pleaded guilty May 5 to one count of assault on persons in certain occupations, bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Feb. 5 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Eric C. Wilbers, 28, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty May 3 to two counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea ordered Wilbers to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 90 days served on both counts. Two $315 fines were suspended. He was accused March 4, 2020, by the DeWitt Police Department. Wilbers pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of assault on persons engaged in certain occupations with injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. McElyea ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a term not to exceed two years be suspended. A $625 fine was suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for two years. Mental health court requirements as directed by Wilbers’ probation officer are a condition of the probation. One count of disarming a peace officer, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to Wilbers. He was accused February 17, 2020, by the DeWitt Police Department.
Carrying weapons
• James M. Sheley, 24, 908 S. Sixth St., pleaded guilty April 22 to one count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 28 ordered Sheley to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 120 days served. An $855 fine was imposed. He was accused Sept. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Disorderly conduct
• Miranda R. Crowe, 29, of Rock Island, Illinois, pleaded guilty May 6 to one count of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $105 fine be imposed. Crowe was accused March 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Gabrielle E. Laughlin, 20, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty May 6 to one count of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused March 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Hailey A. Adams, 21, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty May 5 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Adams to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $315 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused May 17, 2018, by the Clinton Police Department.
• Daniel L. Coon, 48, 607 Third Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 4 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on May 5 ordered Coon to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Dec. 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jacob R. Fuller, 19, of Woodhull, Illinois, pleaded guilty May 4 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $250 fine be imposed. Fuller was accused April 29 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jamison L. Horton, 45, of Camanche, pleaded guilty April 30 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on May 5 ordered Horton to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. A $430 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. Horton was accused March 1 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Tanner J. Hougas, 24, of Davenport, pleaded guilty April 28 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Sept. 26 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed in a separate case. Hougas was accused Sept. 25 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Timothy M. Johnson, 53, 2113 1/2 Garfield St., pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea on April 29 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years on each count be suspended. A $750 fine was suspended on each count. He was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. He was ordered to complete mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment and not possess, consume or have alcohol or illegal substances and be subject to random and unannounced testing. He was accused Jan. 11, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.