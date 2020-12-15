Assault
• Ryan B. Horton, 39, 718 S. Sixth St., pleaded guilty Dec. 9 to one count of domestic abuse-assault causing injury, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts on Dec. 11 ordered Horton to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He must serve a minimum of 48 hours prior to release. A $625 fine was suspended. Horton pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. Horton was ordered to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. A $315 fine was suspended. Horton pleaded guilty in a third case to one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. Roberts ordered Horton to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. A $1,000 fine was suspended. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently. He was accused June 25, July 7 and Sept. 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Kyra A. Griffin, 18, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Dec. 11 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts on Dec. 11 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and complete recommended treatment. She was ordered to provide the court with proof of completion. She was accused Nov. 22 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon
• Corey L. Campbell-Crawford, 30, 853 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Dec. 10 ordered Campbell-Crawford be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. A $1,025 fine was imposed. He was accused Aug. 16 by the Clinton Police Department. Campbell-Crawford on Dec. 10 stipulated to violation of probation. The court found Campbell-Crawford violated the terms of probation and his probation should be revoked. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Dec. 10 ordered Campbell-Crawford to serve the term originally imposed. A sentence not to exceed five years was imposed on one count of going armed with intent and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, both Class D felonies. In a previous sentencing order, the sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. The sentence for violation of probation was ordered to run consecutively to the sentence imposed for possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon. Probation revocation was filed Sept. 16 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
