Driving while barred
• Kristina K. Christenson, 34, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 90 days suspended, and fined $855. She was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. She was accused Jan. 25 by Clinton police.
Operating while intoxicated
• Austin C. Brisson, 28, of Bladenboro, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, first offense, and was sentenced to 30 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 28 days suspended and credit given for one day served. He was fined $1,250. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused Feb. 22 by Clinton police.
