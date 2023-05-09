Drugs
• Timothy Indelicato, 42, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison. He also was fined $1,025. The prison sentence was suspended and he was placed on two years of supervised probation. He is to reside and complete programming at the Residential Corrections Facility. He was accused Nov. 8 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Operating while intoxicated
• Andrew J. Krogman, 37, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, third offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on two years of supervised probation. He was fined $3,125 and his driver's license is suspended for six years. He was accused Dec. 4.
• Olivia VanZee, 19, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, first offense, and was ordered to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 178 days suspended. She was fined $1,250. She was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. She is to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused Feb. 8.
