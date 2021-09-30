Not guilty
• Jessica L. Lane, 34, 730 Ninth Ave. South, was found not guilty by jury Aug. 17 of one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, heroin, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts filed an order Aug. 17. The Court entered a judgment of acquittal, the order says. She was accused November 22, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
Dismissed
• One count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Catherine K. Callahan, 61, of DeWitt, was dismissed. District Court Judge Joel Barrows Aug. 18 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow Aug. 17 filed a motion to dismiss. She was accused June 21, 2020, by the DeWitt Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Amanda J. McCleary, 34, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Joel Barrows Aug. 18 ordered McCleary to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Oct. 22 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Britt R. Stanley II, 35, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Joel Barrows Aug. 18 ordered Stanley to serve 15 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. An $855 fine was suspended. Stanley was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 2 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
• Zachary J. Taylor, 24, 504 Sixth Ave. North, pleaded guilty July 7 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Joel Barrows Aug. 18 ordered Taylor to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• D'Amari D. Douglas, 22, 423 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 17 ordered Douglas to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Darryl C. Holmes Jr., 647 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Aug. 17 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused Aug. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Anthony J. Massingill, 36, of LaSalle, Illinois, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 17 ordered Massingill to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed in a separate case. Shepherd filed an order of dismissal. Costs were assessed to Massingill. He was accused July 28 by Motor Vehicle Enforcement.
• Austin R. Stites, 32, 505 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to one count of possession of a drug paraphernalia and one count of public intoxication, both simple misdemeanors. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Aug. 18 ordered a $105 be imposed on both counts. He was accused Aug. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Ryan L. Woolley, 22, of Rock Island, Illinois, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Aug. 17 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused July 21 by the Iowa State Patrol.
Harassment
• Daryn J. Anderson, 37, 2208 McKinley St., Apt. 6, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to one count of third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 17 ordered Anderson to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 29 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $150 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused July 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Frankie Lewis Jr., 31, of Davenport, pleaded guilty July 7 to one count of operating while under the influence, third offense, a Class D felony; one count of eluding, speed 25 miles per hour over speed limit, second or subsequent offense, a Class D felony; one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Joel Barrows Aug. 18 ordered Lewis be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be imposed on the two felony counts. A $3,125 fine was imposed. A $1,025 was suspended. Lewis was ordered to be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be imposed on the two misdemeanor charges. Two $855 fines were suspended. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. The Director of the Iowa Department of Transportation was directed to revoke Lewis' driving privileges for six years. He was accused Jan. 27 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Nathan R. Petersen, 51, 524 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 17 ordered Petersen to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 177 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Petersen was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He was ordered to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused July 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• James P. O'Sullivan, 73, 220 21st Place, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Aug. 18 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused Aug. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Reckless driving
• Tyler E. Hobby, 27, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to one count of reckless driving. District Court Judge Joel Barrows Aug. 18 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused March 7 by the Camanche Police Department.
