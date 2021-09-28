Contempt
• Javon Brown, 29, 514 Eighth Ave. South, Apt. 3, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 4 ordered Brown to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. One count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed. Shepherd filed an order to dismiss Aug. 5. He was accused July 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Brian G. Berry, 30, of Chicago, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 13 ordered Berry to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused February 12, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
• Erica L. Findley, 22, 1109 S. Ninth St., pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; one count of possession of a controlled substance, heroin, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Aug. 12 ordered Findley to serve 300 days in the Clinton County Jail with 268 days suspended and credit for 32 days served on each count. Shepherd ordered two $855 fines and one $430 fine be suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Three counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of interference with official acts, bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, were dismissed with costs assessed to Findley. She was accused July 10 by the Clinton Police Department. Findley pleaded guilty Aug. 11 in a separate case to one count of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor. Shepherd Aug. 11 ordered Findley to serve 300 days in the Clinton County Jail with 268 days suspended and credit for 32 days served. The sentences in the two cases were ordered to be served concurrently. An $855 fine was suspended. Findley was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. One count of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Findley. She was accused May 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Harassment
• Nicole A. Randecker, 55, 308 S. Ninth St., pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 11 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. She was placed on supervised probation for two years. She was accused May 19 by the Clinton Police Department. Randecker pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered Randecker to serve 170 days in the Clinton County Jail with 85 days suspended and credit for 85 days served. An $855 fine was imposed. She was placed on supervised probation for two years. She was accused May 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Jay F. Anderson Jr., 34, of Savanna, Illinois, was found guilty by Court of one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Aug. 12 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused July 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence
• Teron L. Tucker, 33, 430 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to one count of possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 12 ordered Tucker to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 50 days suspended and credit for two days served. A $430 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. One count of trafficking in stolen weapons, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to Tucker. He was accused June 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Zachary T. Wilself, 18, of Lost Nation, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright Aug. 12 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused July 22 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Violation of probation
• Kareem A. Gray, 41, 546 Seventh Ave. South, stipulated Aug. 12 to violation of probation. The Court found Gray violated the terms of probation and his probation should be revoked. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts Aug. 12 ordered Gray to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Gray was ordered to be released to probation at the conclusion of the 90-day sentence subject to the terms and conditions of probation already set out and additionally prescribed. Probation revocation was filed July 28 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Joshua A. Lilly, 35, 652 Second Ave. South, stipulated July 22 to violating the terms of probation. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts July 23 ordered Lilly to serve 49 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 49 days served. Lilly was ordered to then be transported to the Penn Center in Delhi. Roberts ordered Lilly's probation be extended six months. Lilly's probation was modified to include the condition that he reside at and comply with all programming at the Penn Center, a residential care facility. Lilly was ordered to comply with all recommended treatment and take all prescribed medications. Probation revocation was filed June 7 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Antonio C. Russell-Rivers, 22, 202 N. Bluff Blvd., No. 118, stipulated Aug. 12 to violation of probation. The Court found Russell-Rivers violated the terms of probation and was in contempt. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts Aug. 12 ordered Russell-Rivers to return to and successfully complete the Residential Corrections Facility program. Probation revocation was filed May 31 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
