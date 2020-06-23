Dismissed
• One count of operating without interlock, a simple misdemeanor, against Clifford D. Gregg, 35, of Lost Nation, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order of dismissal June 16. The order said upon motion of the State of Iowa the Court the case is dismissed. Costs are assessed to Gregg. Gregg was accused Feb. 1 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Burglary
• Matthew L. Dean, 31, 735 12th Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 14 to one count of third-degree burglary, motor vehicle, second or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert ordered June 18 that a sentence not to exceed five years be suspended. Dean was placed on supervised probation for a period of three years unless sooner released by the Court. Dean must obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and complete recommended treatment, abstain from the use of alcohol and drugs unless he has a valid prescription, submit to random urinalysis, maintain employment and comply with any and all additional conditions required by the probation officer. A $750 fine was imposed. Dean was accused Jan. 2 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Clifford D. Gregg, 35, of Lost Nation, pleaded guilty June 16 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. On June 16, District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Gregg to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. A $625 fine was imposed. Gregg was accused Feb. 1 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Drugs
• Erica L. Findley, 20, 1109 S. Ninth St., pleaded guilty June 17 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. On June 18, District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Findley to serve eight days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for eight days served. A $315 fine was suspended. One count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, were both dismissed. Findley was accused June 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Kevin J. Hippler, 31, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty June 17 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. On June 17, District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Hippler to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended. A $625 fine was imposed. Tabor ordered Hippler to complete 150 hours of unpaid community service in lieu of fines, penalties and restitution. The community service is to be completed before the probation review hearing. He was ordered to contact the community service coordinator within five days of the order. He was placed on unsupervised probation for a term of one year. Hippler was accused Jan. 22 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• LaQuint M. McDonald, 42, 238 Fourth Ave. North, Apt. 203, pleaded guilty June 17 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered McDonald, on June 17, to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended. A $315 fine was imposed. McDonald was placed on unsupervised probation for a term of one year. McDonald was accused Jan. 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Erica L. Findley, 20, 1109 S. Ninth St., pleaded guilty June 18 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered June 18 that a $250 fine be imposed. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed. Findley was accused June 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operate vehicle without owner’s consent
• Matthew L. Dean, 31, 735 12th Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 14 to one count of operate vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. On June 18, District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert ordered a sentence not to exceed two years be suspended. Dean was placed on supervised probation for three years unless sooner released by the Court. Dean must obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and complete recommended treatment, abstain from the use of alcohol and drugs unless he has a valid prescription, submit to random urinalysis, maintain employment and comply with any and all additional conditions required by the probation officer. A $625 fine was imposed. Dean was accused Jan. 2 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Violation of probation
• Matthew L. Dean, 31, 735 12th Ave. South, appeared telephonically June 18 in Clinton County District Court and stipulated to violating probation. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on June 18 ordered Dean serve the sentence originally suspended. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor, in June 2019, ordered Dean to serve 105 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended on one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. Bert ordered Dean to serve the 90 day sentence that was previously suspended. Dean was given credit for time served. Probation revocation was filed Jan. 17 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
Provide false identification information
• Kylie L. Jacobs, 26, 439 1/2 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 12 to one count of provide false identification information, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $200 fine June 17. Jacobs was accused March 17 by the Camanche Police Department.
