Dismissed
• A petition to revoke probation against Randy M. Frazier, 38, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 19 filed an order to dismiss the petition to revoke probation. Costs were assessed to Frazier, the order says. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh on Oct. 19 also filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made pursuant to a plea agreement in a separate case, the motion says. McHugh filed probation revocation July 13.Contempt
• Jason P. Miller, 30, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Oct. 19 to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 19 ordered Miller to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for seven days served. He was accused Oct. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.Driving while barred
• Shane J. Rubel, 33, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Oct. 20 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 20 ordered Rubel to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 150 days suspended and credit for 13 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 1 by the Clinton Police Department.Driving while revoked
• Scot A. Murray, 49, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Oct. 20 to one count of driving while revoked, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 20 ordered Murray to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 10 days served. A $1,000 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 1 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.Drugs
• Steven J. Lehmkuhl, 47, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert Oct. 21 ordered Lehmkuhl to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on supervised probation for two years. He was ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with recommended treatment. He was ordered to submit to random urinalysis testing at the request of his probation officer. He was also ordered to pay $70 in restitution to the Blackhawk Area Task Force. He was accused April 8 by the Clinton Police Department.Unauthorized use of a credit card
• Evan L. Ellis, 31, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Oct. 20 to two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 25 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years be suspended on each count. The suspended sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. He was placed on supervised probation for one year. Shepherd ordered Ellis to enter and successfully complete inpatient substance abuse treatment at CADS Country Oaks and comply with all aftercare recommendations. He was accused Aug. 31 by the Clinton Police Department. Ellis pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of domestic abuse-assault, a simple misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered Ellis to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with five days suspended and credit for two days served. He was required to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused Aug. 3 by the Clinton Police Department. Ellis also pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Ellis was ordered to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for two days served. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.