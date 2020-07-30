Operating while under the influence
• Bridget I. Ainley, 35, 4164 Highway 136, pleaded guilty June 17 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on July 22 ordered Ainley to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. Ainley was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Ainley was ordered to serve two days in the program for each day of incarceration. Violation of the rules and conditions of the program may result in termination of the program and prosecution for contempt of court or escape. A $1,250 fine was imposed. Ainley was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment. She was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. She must provide the court proof of compliance and completion no later than the next court appearance. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused May 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
• David E. Carber, 52, 536 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 22 to one count of operating while under the influence, third offense, a Class D felony. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on July 22 sentenced Carber to serve an indeterminate term not to exceed five years. A $3,125 fine was imposed. The sentence was ordered to run concurrently with Carber’s parole revocation. Carber pleaded guilty to driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Tabor ordered Carber to serve 64 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 64 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. The sentence was ordered to run concurrently with the sentence imposed under the operating while under the influence charge. He was accused May 19 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Raul Martinez Correa, 32, of Albany, Illinois, pleaded guilty July 28 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on July 28 ordered Martinez Correa to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended pursuant to Iowa Code if Martinez Correa qualifies. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment. He must begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused July 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
