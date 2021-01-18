Dismissed
• One count of unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, a Class D felony, against Joshua A. Andresen, 30, 445 Fourth Ave. North, was dismissed. District Court Judge Mark Lawson filed an order to dismiss Jan. 13. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss Jan. 13. The motion states Andresen pleaded guilty in two separate cases. Andresen was accused July 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Bryanna R. Leab, 19, 1213 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Jan. 14 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $500 fine be imposed. She was accused Dec. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Burglary
• John J. Gillen, 34, 610 Melrose Court, pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Jan. 14 ordered a 5-year prison sentence be suspended. A $750 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for 3 years with the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court. He was accused May 11 by the Clinton Police Department. Gillen stipulated to violation of probation. The court found Gillen violated the terms of probation and was in contempt. Lawson ordered Gillen to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Gillen was released to street probation. He is subject to the terms and conditions of probation already set out and any additional conditions ordered. Probation revocation was filed May 13 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Christopher K. Jansen, 31, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Jan. 14 ordered sentence and judgment be deferred. Jansen was placed on probation during good behavior for 2 years with the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court. A $1,025 civil penalty was imposed. He was accused Sept. 3 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Drugs
• Dustyn M. Boyd, 33, no address given, pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Boyd to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 85 days suspended and credit for five days served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He was ordered to provide proof to the court of completion. He was accused Jan. 5 by the Camanche Police Department.
Theft
• Joshua A. Andresen, 30, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony. District Court Judge John Telleen on Jan. 14 ordered a 10-year prison sentence be imposed. A $1,00 fine was suspended. The sentence was ordered to run concurrently to the sentence imposed in a separate case. One count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, was dismissed. He was accused May 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Lyda L. Bubenyak, 45, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson sentenced Bubenyak to up to 10 years in prison, with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. A $1,000 fine was suspended. One count of dependent adult abuse, exploitation over $100, a Class D felony, was dismissed. She was accused Nov. 27, 2019, by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Violation of probation
• Jennifer L. Daniels, 40, stipulated Jan. 14 to violation of probation. The court found Daniels violated the terms of probation and found Daniels in contempt. District Court Judge Mark Lawson ordered Daniels to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Lawson ordered Daniels to be unsuccessfully discharged from probation at the conclusion of the sentence. Probation revocation was filed Dec. 18 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Commented
