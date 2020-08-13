Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Michelle R. Kerr, 51, 523 Fifth Ave. North, was dismissed. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert filed an order to dismiss Aug. 12. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss Aug. 12. McHugh in the motion cites a deferred prosecution agreement. She was accused Aug. 20, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of assault, a simple misdemeanor, against Robert P. Sparlin III, 50, 751 Second Ave. South, Apt. 219, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp filed an order of dismissal Aug. 11. He was accused March 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Compulsory education violation
• Theresa J. Manning, 41, 336 Second Ave. North, was found guilty by court Aug. 11 of one count of compulsory education violation, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $100 fine be imposed. She was accused March 16.
Criminal mischief
• Ronald P. Coppess, 38, of Camanche, was found guilty by court Aug. 11 of one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered Coppess to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. A $250 fine was imposed. The order says work release is authorized if preapproved by the jail. He was accused March 2 by the Camanche Police Department.
Interference with offical acts
• Ronald P. Coppess, 38, of Camanche, was found guilty by court Aug. 11 of one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered Coppess to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. A $65 fine was imposed. Coppess was found not guilty of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor, and one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Coppess may serve his time on work release if preapproved by the jail. He was accused March 2 by the Camanche Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• John T. Schluns, 50, 515 N. 10th St., pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Aug. 12 ordered Schluns to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended. Schluns was approved for the electronic monitoring program and is subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Schluns must serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration and was ordered to serve 14 days on electronic monitoring. A $1,875 fine was imposed. Schluns was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He must provide proof of compliance and completion with the court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. Schluns was ordered to complete the Iowa Court for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused June 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
