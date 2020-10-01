Burglary
• Adam J. Horton, 38, no address given, pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to three counts of third-degree burglary, motor vehicle, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Stuart Werling on Sept. 10 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 2 years be suspended on each count. A $625 fine was imposed on each count. He also pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. Werling ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for one year be suspended. A $315 fine was imposed. Horton pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony. Werling ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years be suspended. A $1,000 fine was imposed. Horton was placed on supervised probation for three years. He was ordered to enroll in and successfully complete programming at the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Program in Davenport. He was also ordered to pay victim restitution of over $1,000 to two individuals. Horton also stipulated to violating probation in a separate case. The Court found Horton should be held in contempt. Horton was ordered to serve 169 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. One count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and three counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor, were dismissed. He was accused Jan. 2 and April 6 by the Clinton Police Department. Probation revocation was filed Jan. 23 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
Theft
• James A. Dennison, 25, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 9 ordered Dennison to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 62 days suspended and credit for 28 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Lucas A. Phillips, 35, no address given, pleaded guilty Sept. 8 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Sept. 8 ordered a $65 fine be imposed. He was accused May 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Richard J. Streets, 60, 410 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $275 fine be imposed. He was accused May 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Ky M. Giellis, 28, on Sept. 10 admitted to violating the conditions of probation. The Court found probation previously granted in two cases was violated and Giellis was in contempt. District Court Judge Stuart Werling on Sept. 10 ordered Giellis to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. After completing the sentence, Giellis is to return to supervised probation with the added condition he complete a substance evaluation and follow recommended treatment and aftercare, the order says. Probation revocation was filed Aug. 20 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
