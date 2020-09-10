Drugs
• Taurean L. Mundell, 19, 248 N. Sixth St., Apt. 1, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Sept. 2 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused July 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Scott A. Werderman Jr., 18, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Sept. 2 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused June 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Emmanuel M. Goodall, 21, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on Sept. 3 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused Aug. 16 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Jessica A. Schoenig, 30, no address given, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to two counts of interference with official acts, bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Sept. 2 ordered Schoenig to serve 14 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 14 days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. She was accused April 14 and May 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Timothy A. Cram, 34, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Sept. 2 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $825 civil penalty was imposed on the operating while under the influence charge. A $315 civil penalty was imposed on the drug charge. He was placed on probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He was ordered to provide the court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused July 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Steve J. Dominguez, 24, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Sept. 2 ordered Dominguez to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended on both counts. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. A $1,875 fine was imposed on the operating while under the influence charge. A $315 fine was imposed on the drug charge. Dominguez was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused May 25 by the Iowa State Patrol.
Public intoxication
• Mark T. Anthony, 24, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on Sept. 2 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused Sept. 1 by the Camanche Police Department.
Reckless driving
• Benjamin K. Kroeger, 20, of Eldridge, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to one count of reckless driving. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Sept. 2 ordered a $500 fine be imposed. He was accused June 27 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft
• Bijan N. Asaadi, 29, 1817 N. 10th St., pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on Sept. 4 ordered a $200 fine be imposed. He was accused July 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Elizabeth A. Smith, 42, 427 Third Ave. North, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on Sept. 3 ordered Smith be granted a deferred judgment. A $150 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for six months. She was accused March 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of no-contact order
• Derrick A. Bailey, 36, 1847 27th Ave. South, stipulated to violating a no-contact order. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Sept. 4 ordered Bailey to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 10 days served. He was accused Aug. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
