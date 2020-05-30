Dismissed
• One count of contempt, violation of a no-contact/protective order against Edward R. Ferguson, 37, 1012 S. Ninth St., was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on May 13 filed an order that said the court found probable cause had not been established to believe Ferguson committed the offense. He was accused May 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order against Brandi O. Fidler Ferguson, 29, 616 N. Fifth St., was dismissed. A May 13 order filed by District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor states the court found probable cause had not been established to believe she committed the offense. She was accused May 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of operate vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Adrianne K. Zito, 35, of Hanover, Illinois, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on May 12 filed an order that says the court found probable cause had not been established to believe Zito committed the offense. She was accused May 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Brittany L. Fritz, 27, 330 Third Ave. South, was found guilty by court May 11 of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered Fritz to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail. She was accused April 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Travis Q. Hill, 19, of Fulton, Illinois, stipulated to violating probation May 13. The court in an order filed May 13 found Hill violated his probation. Hill was found in contempt of court. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Hill to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail for contempt. Hill may purge his contempt by graduating high school and obtaining employment this month and making payments toward financial obligations in the case. The court did not revoke Hill’s probation or deferred judgment. A hearing is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 18 for Hill to provide proof of purging of his contempt sentence. Probation revocation was filed Sept. 10 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Driving while license denied or revoked
• Joann M. Smith, 36, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty May 11 to driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on May 11 ordered a $1,000 fine be imposed. She was accused Feb. 28 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Drugs
• Alexander L. Caes, 26, 537 Fourth Ave. South, Apt. 3, pleaded guilty May 4 to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Phillip Tabor on May 4 ordered Caes to serve 240 days in the Clinton County Jail with 240 days suspended. A $315 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 3 by the Clinton Police Department
• Julia Y. Kurokawa, 28, of Harwood Heights, Illinois, pleaded guilty May 6 to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. She was sentenced May 6. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Kurokawa to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 29 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Jan. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Sherlock M. O’Neill, 18, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty May 12 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on May 12 ordered a $315 fine be imposed. O’Neill was ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid community service in lieu of fines, penalties and restitution. The hours are to be completed before the probation review hearing. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 1 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Agron R. Erwin Simpson, 21, of Pulaski, Wisconsin, was sentenced May 14 on one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered Erwin Simpson pay a $250 fine. He pleaded guilty to the charge May 14. He was accused March 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Julia Y. Kurokawa, 28, of Harwood Heights, Illinois, pleaded guilty May 6 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on May 6 ordered Kurkokawa be fined $65. One count of providing false identification information was dismissed. She was accused Jan. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Dustin G. Paysen, 22, 416 Third Ave. South, stipulated to violation of probation May 8. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor said that in Paysen’s stipulation Paysen agreed to revocation of a deferred judgment. Tabor in a separate order sentenced Paysen on one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Paysen was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended and credit for one day served. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. A $315 fine was imposed.
Weapons
• James T. Baker Sr., 55, 209 N. Fifth St., was sentenced May 7 on one count of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert ordered a prison sentence for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. He was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. A $750 fine was imposed. Baker was placed on probation pending good behavior for three years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court upon recommendation of his probation officer. The court ordered conditions of probation to include Baker obtaining a substance abuse evaluation and successfully completing any recommended treatment, abstaining from the use of illegal substances and alcohol and any other conditions set by his probation officer. Baker pleaded guilty to the charge March 12. He was accused Oct. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
