Dismissed
• One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Bradlee S. Kilgore Sr., 46, of Camanche, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Dec. 30 filed an order of dismissal. The order says the case was dismissed pursuant to provisions of the plea agreement. He was accused June 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor against Bradlee S. Kilgore Sr., 46, 1857 27th Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Dec. 30 filed an order to dismissal. The order says the case was dismissed pursuant to provisions of the plea agreement. He was accused Aug. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Brandon M. Franzen, 24, of Bryant, pleaded guilty Dec. 29 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Dec. 30 ordered Franzen to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused Nov. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Harassment
• David L. Hayton Jr., 32, 447 First Ave., pleaded guilty Dec. 30 to one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Hayton to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused June 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operate vehicle without owner’s consent
• Bradlee S. Kilgore Sr., 46, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to one count of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Dec. 30 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections not to exceed two years be imposed. A $625 fine was suspended. One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused April 17 by the Camanche Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Amanda M. Hammer, 38, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Dec. 29 ordered Hammer to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 58 days suspended. She was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. She was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. She was ordered to serve four days in the program. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 fine may be suspended if Hammer qualifies. Hammer was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. She is to begin within 30 days of the order. She must file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She was accused Nov. 1 by the Camanche Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Bradlee S. Kilgore Sr., 46, of Camanche, stipulated Dec. 30 to violation of probation. The court found Kilgore violated probation and his probation should be revoked. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Kilgore to serve the terms originally imposed. Two sentences not to exceed five years were ordered to be served concurrently. Probation revocation was filed April 17 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
Commented
