Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Virginia M. Gonzalez, 30, of Zion, Illinois, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on Oct. 15 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow also filed a motion Oct. 15 to dismiss. The motion says the alleged victim wants the case and the no-contact order be dismissed. The motion adds the victim recanted their prior statements to law enforcement by stating an assault did not occur. The State does not have sufficient evidence to proceed, the motion says. She was accused Oct. 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Lindsey R. Howard, 37, 520 10th Ave. South, Apt. 1, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 14 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Oct. 14. The motion was made at the request of the citing agency. She was accused May 26 by the Camanche Police Department.
• One count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Carl A. Ingram, 37, of Davenport, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 28 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss Aug. 28. The motion says based on review of all facts and circumstances, the motion was the most appropriate resolution of the matter. He was accused Aug. 4 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Darnell D. McKinney, 28, 316 Eighth Ave. South, was dismissed. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Oct. 15 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss Oct. 15. The motion says the protected party filed an application to lift the no-contact order and requested the matter be dismissed. He was accused Sept. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Jason C. McCune, 41, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to one count of assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 14 ordered McCune to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with five days suspended and credit for two days served. A $430 fine was suspended. He was a placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Sept. 2 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Jason C. McCune, 41, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 14 ordered McCune to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for two days served. A $105 fine was suspended. He was accused Sept. 4 by the Camanche Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Terrill A. Beal, 32, 202 S. Second St., No. 2, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 14 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused Aug. 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked
• Joseph E. Kunch, 33, of Des Moines, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to one count of driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 14 ordered a $500 fine be imposed. He was accused June 20 by the Camanche Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.