Operating while under the influence
• Austin D. Miller, 30, 727 15th Ave. Northwest, pleaded guilty June 2 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Phillip Tabor on June 3 ordered Miller to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 26 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. Miller was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa course for drinking drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. The order says Miller may arrange for the electronic monitoring program. The court will issue an appropriate order if Miller is approved for the program. Tabor on June 9 filed an order stating Miller qualifies for the electronic monitoring program. The sentencing order was amended that the two days in jail will be satisfied by serving four days of electronic monitoring. He was accused Feb. 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Lynn S. Murphey, 53, of Kewanee, Illinois, pleaded guilty June 2 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Phillip Tabor on June 3 ordered Murphey to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended pursuant to Iowa Code if Murphey qualifies. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and recommended treatment. She was ordered to complete the Iowa course for drinking drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. The order says Murphey may arrange for electronic monitoring. The court will issue an appropriate order if she is approved for electronic monitoring. Tabor on June 5 filed an order stating Murphey’s jail time needs to be converted to the electronic monitoring program. She was scheduled for the program Aug. 10-Aug. 13. She was accused Feb. 28 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
