Assault
• Brett Cahoone, 28, 202 N. Bluff Blvd., No. 208, pleaded guilty Nov. 24 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Nov. 24 ordered Cahoone to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail with nine days suspended and credit for 11 days served. Cahoone was required to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. Cahoone was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse program through the Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, was dismissed with costs assessed to Cahoone. He was accused Aug. 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Troy A. Murphy, 49, 724 Park Place, pleaded guilty Nov. 24 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Nov. 24 ordered Murphy to serve 15 days in the Clinton County Jail with eight days suspended and credit for seven days served. Murphy was required to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. Murphy was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse program through the Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. Murphy was also ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, was dismissed with costs assessed to Murphy. He was accused Oct. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Bodie T. Mathisen, 30, of Bellevue, pleaded guilty Nov. 24 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Nov. 24 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused Nov. 22 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Interference with official acts
• Scott A. Plots, 25, 2715 N. Third St., pleaded guilty Nov. 24 to one count of interference with official acts, bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Nov. 24 ordered Plots to serve 15 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 15 days served. A $430 fine was suspended. He was accused Sept. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Possession of firearm as felon
• Jody R. Miller, 33, 2916 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to one count of possession of a firearm as a felon, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Nov. 24 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of five years be suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. Miller was placed on probation pending good behavior for two years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the Court. Lawson ordered conditions of probation be that Miller obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment and reside in a residence approved by his probation officer. He was accused May 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.