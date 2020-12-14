Dismissed
• One count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor, against Rylee M. Bedford, 18, 2208 Roosevelt St., was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson filed an order of dismissal Dec. 10. The case was dismissed on the motion of Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow because the complaining witnesses failed to appear for trial. Bedford was accused Oct. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Child endangerment
• Mayra I. Lopez Gaytan, 34, of Berlin, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty Dec. 9 to one count of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler ordered a $855 fine be imposed. Lopez Gaytan also pleaded guilty to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Lopez Gaytan was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 27 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and complete recommended treatment. She is to provide the court proof of completion. She was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Two counts of child endangerment were dismissed. She was accused Aug. 22 by the Iowa State Patrol.
Commented
