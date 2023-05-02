Assault
• Derrick A. Bailey, 39, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury. He was sentenced to 120 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 115 days suspended and credit given for five days served. He was fined $430. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He is to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program. He was accused Jan. 8 by Clinton police.
Driving while barred
• Arthur J. Keintopf, 50, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to 20 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 15 days suspended and credit given for one day served. He was fined $855. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Feb. 15 by Clinton police.
Drugs
• Tomi Jo Foley, 41, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, second offense, methamphetamine, and was sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 178 days suspended. She was fined $855. She was placed on two years of unsupervised probation. She was accused Jan. 18 by Clinton police.
• Egan A. Maginas, 30, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, second offense, and was sentenced to 15 days in the Clinton County Jail and fined $855. He was accused Dec. 6 by Clinton police.
Harassment
• Daniel F. Murphy, 47, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to first-degree harassment and eluding. He was sentenced to up to two years in prison. The sentences were suspended. He was fined $855 on the harassment charge and $430 on the eluding charge. The fines were suspended. He was placed on two years of supervised probation. He was accused Dec. 9 by Clinton police.
Operating while intoxicated
• Freddie Leija Jr., 36, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence, first offense, and possession of a controlled substance, first offense, and was ordered to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail on each count, with 177 days suspended and credit for one day served. The sentences will be served concurrently. He was fined $1,250 on the OWI charge and $430 on the possession of a controlled substance charge. He was placed on unsupervised probation of one year. He was accused Feb. 23 by Clinton police.
Theft
• Jeffrey Swanson, 60, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and forgery. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison on each count. He was fined $1,025. The fines were suspended. He is to pay $7,150 restitution. He was accused in March 2022 by DeWitt police.
Weapons
• Steve D. Hester, 33, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and willful injury causing bodily injury and was sentenced to up to five years in prison on each count. He was fined $1,025 on each charge. The sentences will be served concurrently. The sentences were suspended and he was placed on two years of probation. He is to attend and successfully complete programming at the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Davenport. One count of attempted murder was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He was accused Nov. 25 by Clinton police.
