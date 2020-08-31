Assault
• Willie I. Johnson Jr., 27, of Chicago, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 26 ordered Johnson to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with eight days suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. Johnson was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused June 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Kameron D. Knee, 19, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to two counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Aug. 26 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
Disorderly conduct
• Katie M. McNeal, 21, 652 Second Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to one count of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Aug. 25 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. She was accused Aug. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Randy M. Frazier, 36, 738 13th Ave. South, was found guilty Aug. 25 following a trial to the Court of one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Aug. 25 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused Feb. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
