Firearm violation
• Carl A. Hall, 47, 701 S. Bluff Blvd., No. 3, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to one count of dominion or control of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony; one count of second-degree theft, as an habitual offender, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, third offense, as an habitual offender, a Class D felony; and one count of theft of a lottery ticket as an habitual offender, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Oct. 1 on the three habitual offender counts ordered a prison sentence of up to 15 years. He then suspended the sentence. A three-year mandatory minimum on the suspended sentence was imposed. Lawson ordered a five-year sentence on the felony firearm charge. That sentence also was suspended. A $1,025 fine was imposed. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Hall was placed on probation for four years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court upon the probation officer’s recommendation. Lawson ordered a condition of probation be for Hall to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment. One count of lottery, forgery or theft of lottery ticket, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony; and one count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, were dismissed. He was accused July 17, July 29 and Aug. 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
Forgery
• Jessica L. Presson, 44, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to one count of forgery, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Oct. 1 ordered judgment and sentence be deferred. She was placed on probation to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services for one year unless sooner released by the Court upon the probation officer’s recommendation. A $1,025 civil penalty was imposed. She was accused June 27 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Harassment
• George A. Cheramy, 58, 331 Sixth Ave. North, was found guilty by court Sept. 17 of one count of third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $100 fine be imposed. He was accused March 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Vanessa M. Alvarez, 35, 2617 Pershing Blvd., pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 30 ordered Alvarez to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. She was accused Sept. 29 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Operating while under the influence
• Taylan M. Dunlavey-Howell, 22, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 30 ordered Dunlavey-Howell to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says a $625 fine may be suspended pursuant to Iowa Code if Dunlavey-Howell qualifies. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He must provide proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused July 24 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jordan L. Guy, 31, 1213 27th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 30 ordered Guy to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended and credit for one day served. Guy was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Guy was ordered to serve two days in the electronic monitoring program for each day of incarceration. An $1,875 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Guy was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the court prior the next scheduled court appearance. Guy was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. One count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of possession or carrying dangerous weapons while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor, were dismissed. He was accused July 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Dennis A. Long, 72, 628 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 25 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Sept. 25 ordered Long to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 88 days suspended. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to complete within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused July 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jeffrey A. Tracy, 46, of Lost Nation, pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 24 ordered Tracy to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 113 days suspended on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. An $1,875 fine was imposed. A $315 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Drinking Drivers Progam at the community college. He was accused June 17 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Operating a vehicle without owner’s consent
• Jeremy K. Farrell, 34, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to one count of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 30 ordered Farrell to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Aug. 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Probation revocation
• Probation of Christiane Arroyo Nieves, 30, was revoked. Of the original suspended sentence, 23 days were imposed. She was given credit for time served since the recent arrest. The case was closed unsuccessfully.
Public intoxication
• James K. McClanahan, 42, 437 First Ave., pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor, and one count of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $100 fine be imposed on each count. He was accused July 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
