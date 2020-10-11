Sex abuse
• Michael T. Reicks, 53, 408 S. Third St., pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Sept. 17 sentenced Reicks on both counts to up to 10 years in prison, with credit for time served. A $1,000 fine was imposed. Reicks is required to register as a sex offender and pay a $250 sex offender registry fee. He was also assessed a $90 sex abuse surcharge on each count. The sentences were ordered to be serve consecutively. Pursuant to Iowa Code, Reicks was committed to the custody of the director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for the rest of his life with eligibility of parole. The term will begin at the end of the imposed sentences. Reicks will begin the sentence under supervision as if on parole or work release. He was accused Nov. 12 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft
• Alanna S. Hubbard, 30, 1155 14th Ave. NW, Apt. 14, pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Sept. 22 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $100 civil penalty was assessed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused July 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jaclyn N. Sisneros, 34, 548 1/2 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 17 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Sept. 17 ordered a $200 fine be imposed. She was accused March 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Richard J. Streets, 60, 410 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 30 ordered Streets to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 83 days suspended. A $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused July 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
