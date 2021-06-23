Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, third of subsequent offense, a Class D felony, against Jeffery Q. Evans, 36, 546 Seventh Ave. South, was dismissed. District Court Judge Joel Barrows June 10 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow June 10 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made at the request of the named victim who recanted and said she hit Evans first. The State elected to honor requests of witnesses to not be compelled to testify, the motion says. Other evidence is not sufficient for the State to proceed, the motion adds. He was accused March 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Brion R. Hosch, 52, of Maquoketa, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss June 9. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss June 9. The State is unable to proceed with the case without the cooperation of the alleged victim, the motion says. He was accused Sept. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Timothy J. Indelicato, 40, 1850 Glendale Road, Apt. 62, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd June 11 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies June 11 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made at the request of the named victim and because there is no unpaid restitution, the motion says. He was accused May 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, against Todd A. Striley, 39, 1203 13th Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd June 16 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow June 16 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion notes the facts and circumstances of the alleged offense are unique and suggest it is not likely to occur again, Striley has no prior criminal history, the alleged victim did not respond to the State’s correspondence and Striley agreed to pay all court costs. He was accused April 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt• Frankie J. Hansen, 29, 415 Second Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 17 to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused April 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Anthony J. Marzano, 26, of Belvidere, Illinois, pleaded guilty June 2 to one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor and one count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd June 16 ordered Marzano to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 22 days suspended and credit for one day served on each count. Fines of $430 and $150 were suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Marzano was ordered not to go on the Clinton Walgreen’s store property for one year. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims. He was accused March 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jessica A. Schoenig, 31, 1163 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 11 to one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief and one count of interference with official acts, both simple misdemeanors. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Schoenig to serve 24 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 24 days served on both counts. Fines of $105 and $250 were suspended. She was accused Aug. 4 by the Clinton Police Department. One count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed in a separate case. Shepherd ordered the charge be dismissed with costs assessed to Schoenig. She was accused March 11, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
Deferred judgment revoked
• The Court revoked the deferred judgment of Autumn L. Torres, 26, of Delmar, due to her failure to make payments as required. Torres was sentenced on one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp June 17 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. Torres was granted a deferred judgment in November on the assault charge.
Driving while barred
• Jacob D. Sheley, 22, 1160 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty April 29 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Tom Reidel June 17 ordered Sheley be place in the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a term not to exceed two years. An $855 fine was imposed. Sheley also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Sheley was ordered to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for two days served. He was accused July 4, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
• Leam A. Tank, 28, of Muscatine, pleaded guilty June 15 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Tank to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for eight days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was accused June 28, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department
Drugs
• Jade L. Green, 26, of Clinton, pleaded guilty June 17 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused June 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts • Zachary R. Wilhelm, 35, 1803 East Lane, pleaded guilty June 14 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused June 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while intoxicated
• Tracy L. Mervine, 46, 2251 380th Ave., pleaded guilty March 16 to one count of operating while intoxicated, third offense, a Class D felony. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd June 16 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. Mervine was placed on supervised probation for two years. Mervine was ordered to file proof of a substance abuse evaluation and recommended treatment and complete the Drinking Driving program. Mervine was ordered to be placed on electronic monitoring at the discretion of the Department of Correctional Services. A $3,125 fine was imposed. One count of driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Mervine. She was accused February 20, 2020, by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Mervine stipulated to violation of probation in a separate case. The Court found Mervine violated the terms of probation. The Court ordered Mervine’s unsupervised probation be extended to June 16, 2022. Probation revocation was filed March 6, 2020, by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Public intoxication
• Danny C. Collins, 56, 1001 Briarcliff, pleaded guilty June 14 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused June 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jon C. Coniglio, 49, of Clinton, pleaded guilty June 18 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Coniglio to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to report to the Community Resource Center immediately upon release to provide proof of participation in substance abuse treatment. Coniglio was ordered to provide proof of substance abuse treatment to the Court as a condition of probation. He was accused June 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Jacob D. Seitz, 38, 1053 14th Ave. South, pleaded guilty May 28 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp June 17 ordered Seitz to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused June 27, 2018, by the Clinton Police Department. Seitz stipulated in a separate case to violation of probation. The Court accepted the stipulation, found Seitz violated the terms of probation and was in contempt of court. District Court Judge Tom Reidel June 17 ordered Seitz to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Seitz was ordered to continue on supervised probation upon completing the jail sentence. The sentences in the two cases were ordered to be served concurrently. Probation revocation was filed in August 2018.
Unauthorized use of credit card
• Glenn P. Nadermann, 22, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty May 13 to one count of unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500 under $10,000, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Tom Reidel June 17 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was imposed. Nadermann was placed on supervised probation for three years. Nadermann was ordered to reside at and in accordance with the rules of the Residential Corrections Facility, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with recommended treatment, abstain from the use of alcohol and drugs while on probation and obtain and maintain employment. Nadermann was ordered to pay over $1,900 in victim restitution to Premier Bank in Dubuque. He was accused Jan. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
