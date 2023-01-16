Drugs
• Jason H. Combs, 34, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, first offense, buprenorphine. He was sentenced to 90 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 79 days suspended and credit given for one day served. He also was fined $430. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 12, 2022.
• Joel M. Farrell, 34, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, third offense, methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison on each count, with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine on each count, with the fine on the marijuana charge suspended. The prison sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He was accused Sept. 13, 2022.
• Kenneth R. James, 42, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, third offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail. He was fined $750, which was suspended. The prison sentence also was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He was accused Aug. 17, 2022.
Theft
• Tyler J. Taplin, 22, of Sabula, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft and was sentenced to 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended. He was fined $430 and placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused Jan. 21, 2022. In another case, he pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and was sentenced to 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended. He was fined $855 and the fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Feb. 18, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.