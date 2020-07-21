Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, and one count of false imprisonment, both serious misdemeanors, against Robert R. Marburger Jr., 54, 384 22nd Place, were dismissed. District Court Judge Mark Fowler filed an order to dismiss July 10 after Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss July 9. The motion says insufficient evidence exists to proceed after receiving the protected party’s victim impact statement. Marburger was accused June 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Jessica L. Robb, 29, 563 Sixth Ave. South, was dismissed. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss and District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order to dismiss July 13. The motion said that, according to reports, the protected party did not wish charges be pursued. Robb was accused June 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
count of harassment of a public official or employee, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered July 14 that a $150 fine be imposed. Herrera was accused May 4 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Ryan R. Shaw, 31, homeless, pleaded guilty July 14 to one count of third-degree harassment and one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, both simple misdemeanors. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered July 15 that Shaw to serve 25 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 25 days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Shaw was accused June 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• James W. Huff Jr., 32, of Rochelle, Illinois, pleaded guilty July 14 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered July 14 that a $315 fine be imposed. Huff was accused June 15 by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.
Harassment
• Annastacia N. Herrera, 20, of Moline, Illinois, pleaded guilty July 14 to one
Public intoxication
• Zachary M. McMahon, 37, 1100 S. 23rd St., pleaded guilty July 15 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson that McMahon be fined $105. McMahon was accused Feb. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Thomas J. Trevarthen, 32, of Hanover, Illinois, pleaded guilty July 15 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered July 15 that Trevarthen to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended and pay a fine of $625. Trevarthen was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused April 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
