Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Whitney M. Roth, 28, 817 20th Ave. North, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 2 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss. The protected party requested the matter be dismissed, the motion says. She was accused July 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Joseph S. Baker, 42, 1817 N. Second St., pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. An $855 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Conditions of probation include no further law violations other than simple traffic violations and completion of anger management counseling or course. Proof is required to be filed with the Clerk of Court. He was accused June 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Justin L. Jenkins, 30, 1446 13th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to one count of domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused May 5, 2020, by Clinton Police Department. Jenkins pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused July 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Alex J. Wailand, 21, 546 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to one count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Wailand to serve 67 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 67 days served. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending classes within 30 days of the order. One count of going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, were dismissed with costs assessed to Wailand. He was accused May 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Tanner M. Rininger, 32, of Atkins, pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to two counts of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Rininger to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Rininger was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve two days on electronic monitoring for each day of incarceration. An $855 fine was imposed on each count. He was accused June 10 by the Clinton Police Department and July 6 by the Iowa State Patrol. Rininger stipulated to violating probation in a separate case. The suspended sentence previously granted was revoked. Rininger was ordered to serve 28 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. The sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to the sentences for driving while barred. Probation revocation was filed June 25 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
Operating while under the influence
• Cory E. Lehmkuhl, 42, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. An $825 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Lehmkuhl was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused July 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Terry L. Atkinson, 49, 1644 13th Ave. South, stipulated Aug. 5 to violation of probation. The Court found Atkinson violated the terms of probation and was in contempt. District Court Judge Mark Lawson ordered Atkinson to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail. Lawson ordered Atkinson could purge the contempt upon bed availability at Pathways in Waterloo. Atkinson was ordered to remain on probation with the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services and be subject to the terms and conditions of probation that have already been set out and may prescribe. Probation revocation was filed July 9 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
• David A. Sagers Jr., 37, stipulated Aug. 5 to violation of probation. The Court found Sagers violated the terms of probation and was in contempt. District Court Judge Mark Lawson ordered Sagers to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Sagers was ordered to continue on probation subject to the terms and conditions already in place and any additional conditions they may set in place. Probation revocation was filed Jan. 6 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
