Dismissed
• Charges of driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; reckless driving; failure to maintain control; speeding; and failure to provide proof of insurance filed against Derek D. Witt, 37, of Delmar, were dismissed. He was accused Nov. 8, 2020 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. In another case, charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief were dismissed. He was accused Dec. 29, 2020 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. He had earlier been granted a deferred judgment in both cases, and charges are being dismissed based on his completion of mental health court, according to court documents.
Drugs
• Nicholas J. Paysen, 30, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, and was sentenced to 90 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 80 days suspended and credit given for eight days served. He was fined $855. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused Dec. 30 by Clinton police.
• Brian A. Lohse, 42, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and being a person ineligible of carrying a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to up to five years in prison on the drug charge and one year in prison on the weapons charge. The prison sentences were suspended and he was placed on supervised probation for two years. He was fined $750 on the marijuana charge and $430 on the weapons charge. A charge of failure to affix a drug tax stamp was dismissed. He was accused Jan. 10 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft
• Rickie H. Preston, 33, of Sterling, Illinois, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft and was sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 180 days suspended, and was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was fined $430. He was accused by Clinton police on July 11, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.