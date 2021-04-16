Assault
• Isaac J. Rowden III, 24, 730 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty April 2 to domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Rowden to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours prior to release. A $105 fine was imposed. He pleaded guilty April 1 in a separate case to one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. Rowden was ordered to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered in the assault case to complete the Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused Oct. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Cody A. Thomas, 37, of North Liberty, pleaded guilty April 6 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered Thomas to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with eight days suspended and credit for time served. A $150 fine will be imposed. He was placed on probation for one year. He was accused July 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Burglary
• Anthony M. Knapp, 56, 360 23rd Place, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on April 1 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be imposed. A $750 fine was suspended. He was ordered to pay $318 in victim restitution to EZ Nickel Redemption. Knapp pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of assault on a peace officer, a Class D felony. Bert ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be imposed. A $1,025 fine was suspended. The sentences in the two cases were ordered to be served concurrently. He was accused Oct. 30, 2019, and Sept. 17, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Anna K. Kaiden, 33, 1522 Lincoln Way, pleaded guilty April 6 to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused March 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Ashley J. Newell, 27, 247 Fourth Ave. North, pleaded guilty April 8 to one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused April 5 by the Camanche Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Kionte D. Holiday, 24, 364 22nd Place, pleaded guilty March 31 to one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 1 ordered Holiday to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for seven days served. A $430 fine was suspended. He was accused Oct. 22 by the Clinton Police Department. Holiday pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered Holiday to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for seven days served. A $430 fine was suspended. He was accused Dec. 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Nathan L. Hull, 36, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. District Court Judge John Telleen April 8 ordered Hull be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case on both counts. A $1,025 fine was suspended on each count. The two sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. He was accused Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Zaiden I. Paulsen, 18, 431 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty March 10 to one count of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment April 7. The court deferred judgment for two years. An $855 civil penalty was imposed. He was ordered to pay over $1,100 in pecuniary damages to the victim. He was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. He was accused Dec. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Dustin J. Taylor, 29, 615 Second Ave. South, pleaded guilty March 31 to four counts of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on April 2 ordered Taylor to serve 40 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served on each count. An $855 fine was suspended on each count. He also pleaded guilty to one count of interference with official acts, bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. Shepherd ordered Taylor to serve 40 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. An $855 fine was suspended. All sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. He was accused Oct. 30, Dec. 8, Jan. 7 and Jan. 17 by the Clinton Police Department. One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused March 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while suspended
• Devon J. Sparlin, 24, 1708 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty April 7 to driving while license suspended. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $500 fine be imposed. He was accused Feb. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Carlos Bonilla, 28, of Kewanee, Illinois, pleaded guilty March 31 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Bonilla to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Feb. 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• William T. Foley, 40, of Davenport, pleaded guilty April 1 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Foley to serve five days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for five days served. A $430 fine was suspended. He was accused March 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
