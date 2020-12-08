Dismissed
• One count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, against Matthew J. Meiners, 44, of Galena, Illinois, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Dec. 3 filed an order of dismissal. The order says the state’s witness failed to appear for trial. He was accused Feb. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Anthony J. Logsdon, 33, of Wheatland, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to one count of domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Dec. 3 ordered Logsdon to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 107 days suspended and credit for 73 days served. Logsdon was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 consecutive hours prior to release. A $315 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused March 23 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Interference with official acts
• Matthew J. Meiners, 44, of Galena, Illinois, was found guilty Dec. 3 of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Dec. 3 ordered a $300 fine be imposed. He was accused May 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Nathan T. Matyasse, 31, stipulated Dec. 3 to violation of probation. The Court found Matyasse violated the terms of probation. The Court accepted the proposed disposition and found Matyasse in contempt of court. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Dec. 3 ordered Matyasse to reside at and in accordance with the rules of the Residential Corrections Facility. Matyasse may be discharged from the facility upon completion of the program or achieving maximum benefits. If the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is notified by the Residential Corrections Facility of an alleged violation of probation, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will transport Matyasse back to the Clinton County Jail. Probation revocation was filed Oct. 26 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
Theft
• Brent A. Kielar, 54, 655 First Ave., pleaded guilty Dec. 3 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Dec. 3 ordered Kielar to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended and credit for time served. A $105 fine was imposed. Kielar was placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months. He was accused Aug. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
