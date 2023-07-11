Assault
• Denzel D. Franklin, 28, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense of domestic-abuse assault, second offense, and was sentenced to 90 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 83 days suspended and credit for six days served. He was placed on one year of supervised probation and was fined $855. He was accused by Clinton police March 19.
• Antwan C. Brown, 38, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and was sentenced to up to five years in prison with credit given on the sentence for time spent in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. He was fined $1,025. He also pleaded guilty to domestic abuse-assault, strangulation, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, ordered to pay a $1,000 domestic abuse surcharge and fined $1,025. The sentences are to run concurrently. The sentences were suspended and he was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation. He was accused by Clinton police Jan. 19.
• Destiny N. Lathrop, 28, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense of simple assault and was sentenced to one day in the Clinton County Jail and and sentenced to probation. She was accused by Clinton police on May 2.
• Jacob J. Bailey, 22, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to an amended trial information charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury and was ordered to serve up to five years in prison. He is subject to a lifetime sex offender registry requirement. He was subject to a $260 civil penalty, must pay a $90 sexual abuse charge and fined $1,025. The prison sentence was suspended and he was placed on three years of supervised probation. Two counts of third-degree sex abuse were dismissed. He was accused by Clinton County sheriff's deputies in November 2021.
• Travis B. Bohannon, 33, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to 120 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 118 days suspended. He was fined $430 and ordered to pay a $90 domestic abuse-assault surcharge. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused May 12 by Clinton police.
Weapons
• Brandon L. Kemp, 31, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm or ammunition by a domestic-abuse offender or while subject to a protective order and was sentenced to five years in prison, with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. He was fined $1,025, which was suspended. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and was sentenced to up to two years in prison. He was fined $855, which was suspended. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, and was sentenced to up to two years in prison. He was fined $855, which was suspended. The prison sentences will be served concurrently. The prison sentences were suspended and he was ordered to serve two years of supervised probation. A charge of being a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons was dismissed. He was accused by Clinton police on March 25.
