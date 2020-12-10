Dismissed
• Four counts of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, against Lynn A. Barten, 58, of Lamont, were dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Dec. 8 filed an order of dismissal. Barten was accused March 6 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• One count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, against Addy L. Beecher, 30, of Davenport, were dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge filed an order of dismissal Dec. 8. She was accused Aug. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Ronald V. McKinney, 57, 720 N. Second St., pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor, and one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, a simple misdemeanor. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts on Nov. 30 ordered McKinney to serve 11 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. The sentences for the two counts were ordered to run concurrently. He was accused Nov. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Burglary
• Christopher A. Teske, 37, 910 S. Sixth St., pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Cleve on Dec. 8 ordered sentences to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended on both counts. The suspended sentences were ordered to run consecutively. A $750 fine was suspended on each count. Teske was placed on probation for three years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court. Cleve ordered conditions of probation include Teske obtaining a substance abuse evaluation and successfully completing recommended treatment, completing the King House program, obtaining a GED and maintaining employment. Teske was ordered to pay $500 in victim restitution. He was accused Sept. 15 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Criminal mischief
• Edward J. Burnett, 71, 1813 N. Third St., pleaded guilty Dec. 9 to one count of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Dec. 9 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The court deferred judgment for one year. An $855 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused Oct. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Brock A. Dewys, 20, of Grand Mound, pleaded guilty Dec. 9 to one count of possession of marijuana, third offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Dec. 9 ordered Dewys to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was accused Oct. 3 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
• Holly M. Hansen, 26, 1222 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts on Dec. 8 ordered Hansen to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 27 days suspended and credit for three days served. A $430 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused July 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Randy M. Frazier, 37, 738 13th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Dec. 8 ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused Dec. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Steven M. Leu, 36, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to one count of operation while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Dec. 9 ordered Leu to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 88 days suspended. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He must filed proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Oct. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Sex offender registration violation
• Antonio C. Russell-Rivers, 22, 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 104, pleaded guilty Nov. 23 to one count of sex offender registration violation, first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Nov. 24 ordered Russell-Rivers to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 17 days served. Russell-Rivers was ordered to comply with all terms of Iowa Code 692A including Iowa Code section 692A.112 on exclusion zones and activities. He was ordered to comply with the sex offender registry. Russell-Rivers was advised the conviction is for a sexually predatory offense and the punishment for future convictions for similar crimes will be enhanced due to the conviction, the order says. An $855 fine was suspended. He was accused Nov. 3 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Theft
• Addy L. Beecher, 30, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Dec. 8 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused Sept. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Charles L. Merchant, 47, 1522 Lincoln Way, pleaded guilty Dec. 3 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Fowler on Dec. 3 ordered Merchant to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $150 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Sept. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
