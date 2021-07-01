Dismissed
• One count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Shanelle W. Madlock, 23, of Waterloo, was dismissed. District Court Judge Mark Cleve June 22 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies June 22 filed a motion to dismiss. Madlock provided proof of a valid license and agreed to pay the costs of the action, Kies stated in the motion. She was accused Sept. 25 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Assault
• Jason L. Soenksen, 42, 738 15th Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 24 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered Soenksen to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused June 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Brian L. Parker, 55, 534 Second Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 22 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea ordered Parker to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 180 days suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused April 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Austin J. Becker, 26, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty June 25 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $150 fine be imposed. He was accused May 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Tonay M. Hofman, 24, 1819 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty May 19 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea June 23 ordered Hofman to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 175 days suspended. An $855 fine was suspended. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She is to provide the Court proof of completion. She was accused March 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Forgery
• Joshua C. Hansen, 32, 4595 180th St., pleaded guilty April 1 to one count of forgery, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea June 24 ordered sentence and judgment be deferred. Hansen was placed on supervised probation for three years unless sooner released by the Court. A $750 civil penalty was imposed. Hansen was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and treatment, abstain from using controlled substances, submit to random testing to ensure abstinence and maintain employment. He was accused June 24, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department. Hansen pleaded guilty May 20 to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. McElyea June 24 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a term not to exceed two years was suspended on each count. A $625 fine was suspended on each count. He was placed on supervised probation for two years on each count. Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, were dismissed with costs assessed to Hansen. He was accused February 3, 2020, and May 29, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while intoxicated
• Steven P. Manon, 35, 614 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty June 23 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea ordered Manon to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. Manon was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Manon was ordered to serve four days on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed. Manon was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused April 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Providing false information
• Andrea N. Preston, 43, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty June 24 to one count of providing false identification information, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused June 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
