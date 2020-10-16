Not guilty
• Lucas L. Traver, 39, 827 10th Ave. South, was found not guilty Oct. 6 of one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Oct. 6 ordered the case be dismissed. He was accused April 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
Dismissed
• One count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, against Rebecca S. Ebensberger, 29, of Clinton, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Oct. 8 filed an order of dismissal. The order says the case was dismissed due to lack of a complaining witness. She was accused June 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Spencer D. Fier, 24, 2319 13th Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 5 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh on Oct. 5 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion says the protected party requested the matter be closed. He was accused Sept. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, an aggravated misdemeanor, against James A. Jorgensen, 55, of Maquoketa, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 1 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Oct. 1. The motion was made at the request of the named victim and because there was no victim restitution. He was accused Sept. 27 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• One count of domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, an aggravated misdemeanor, against Dominic J. Larson, 23, 1241 Gateway Ave., Apt. 6, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Sept. 24 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies on Sept. 23 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made at the request of the named victim, because there was no victim restitution and because Larson agreed to pay court costs. He was accused May 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Bryan P. Cassaday, 42, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 7 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $105 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. Cassaday was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order. He is to begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused July 23 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Derek W. Drenner, 21, 305 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to one count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Philip Tabor on Oct. 7 ordered Drenner to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 119 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Joey J. Hendricksen, 36, 540 1/2 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 7 ordered Hendricksen to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 50 days suspended and credit for 10 days served. The order says Hendricksen must serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional services. Hendricksen was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. One count of domestic abuse-assault, display or use weapon, first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused Aug. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Donald J. Holm, 33, 819 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 7 ordered Holm to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 70 days suspended and credit for 14 days served. Holm was serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. A $430 fine was imposed. Holm was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He is to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. Holm was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. Holm was also ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Sept. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jeramy W. Houston, 30, 1233 Second Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to three counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 9 ordered Houston to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail on each count. A $430 fine was suspended on each count. Houston also pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 9 ordered Houston to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 30 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. Houston was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused July 23, Aug. 20 and Aug. 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Devonte J. Jones, 25, 906 Fifth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 9 ordered Jones to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 10 days served. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours prior to release. A $430 fine was suspended. Jones was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. A separate order says Jones admitted to violation of a no-contact order. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 9 ordered Jones to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 10 days served. The sentence was ordered to be served concurrently with the sentence imposed on the assault charge. He was accused Sept. 26 and Sept. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Devon M. Hamilton, 22, of Wheatland, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to one count of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 7 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. Civil penalties of $855 and $430 were imposed. He was also ordered to pay over $1,062 in damages to the registered victim. Hamilton was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Aug. 22 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Driving while license denied or revoked
• Daniel J. Springer, 33, of Camanche, pleaded guilty June 24 to one count of driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 7 ordered a $1,000 fine be imposed. He was accused Jan. 26 by the Camanche Police Department.
Drugs
• Lynette S. Decker, 49, 634 Third Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 7 ordered Decker to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 29 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused July 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Logan A. McKim Humiston, 19, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Oct. 8 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. He was accused Sept. 23 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Johnathan M. Rauch, 20, of Cross Plains, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 7 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $630 civil penalty was imposed. Rauch was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and complete recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Aug. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Sarah A. Saionz, 39, no address given, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to one count of interference official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge on Oct. 6 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. She was accused Aug. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Andrew M. Drury, 40, 1094 445th Ave., pleaded guilty July 16 to one count of operating while under the influence, third offense, a Class D felony, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Oct. 8 ordered Drury on the operating while under the influence charge to be sentenced to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years with credit for time served in connection with the case. A $3,125 fine was imposed. Drury was ordered to pay over $13,900 in restitution to the Crime Victim Assistance Program. The order says the Iowa Department of Transportation is to revoke Drury’s driver’s license and driving privileges for six years. Barrows sentenced Drury on the drug charge to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years with credit for time served in connection with the case. A $625 fine was suspended. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Two counts of serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, were dismissed. He was accused July 2, 2019, by the Iowa State Patrol.
• Troy Linville, 44, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 6 ordered Linville to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 178 days suspended. Linville was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve two days in the program for each day of incarceration. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended pursuant to Iowa Code, if Linville qualifies. Linville was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He must file proof of completion and compliance with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused June 5 by the Camanche Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Austin M. Callahan, 26, of North Liberty, pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Oct. 8 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused May 24 by the Camanche Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Randy J. Bray Jr., 42, of DeWitt, on Oct. 8 stipulated to violating probation. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Oct. 9 ordered Bray to serve 25 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 24 days served. Barrows ordered the terms of probation be amended to require Bray to attend and complete inpatient substance abuse treatment. Probation revocation was filed Sept. 11 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
