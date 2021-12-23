Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Tiffany R. Deutscher, 30, 515 Seventh Ave. South, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Dec. 14 filed an order of dismissal. She was accused Aug. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Isaac J. Rowden III, 25, 730 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to one count of domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of interference with official acts, bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 15 ordered Rowden to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 70 days suspended and credit for 20 days served on each count. An $855 fine was suspended on each count. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Rowden also pleaded guilty to one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. Rowden was ordered to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for seven days served. The sentences on all three charges were ordered to run concurrently. A $105 fine was suspended. He was accused Oct. 21 and Oct. 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Beau D. Eversoll, 41, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 15 ordered Eversoll to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 85 days suspended and credit for five days served. An $855 fine was suspended. Eversoll was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused July 15, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating a vehicle without owner’s consent
• Irene V. Robichaud, 35, 320 16th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to one count of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 15 ordered Robichaud to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 56 days suspended and credit for four days served. An $855 fine was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Oct. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Nichole M. Atha, 40, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Dec. 14 ordered Atha to serve 25 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. She was accused Dec. 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Paige N. Lafary, 30, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to two counts of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Dec. 14 ordered a $150 fine be imposed on each count. She was accused November 27, 2020; and Dec. 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jakob M. Rathje, 44, 416 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. D, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to three counts of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge Dec. 14 ordered a $150 fine be imposed on each count. Rathje was accused Nov. 2 and Nov. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jessica N. Russell, 39, 1222 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Dec. 16 ordered Russell to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 87 days suspended and credit for three days served. An $855 fine was suspended. Russell was ordered to pay about $1,887 in victim restitution. She was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. One count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to Russell. She was accused Aug. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
