Driving while barred
• Matthew M. Stoddard, 33, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 120 days suspended. He was fined $855. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused by Clinton police Aug. 26 in the 500 block of Third Avenue South.
• Scot A. Murray, 50, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to 20 days in the Clinton County Jail, with credit given for 11 days served. He was fined $855. He was accused by Clinton police on July 24 in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue North.
Drugs
• Matthew L. Brown, 53, of Muscatine, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit given for time spent in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. He was fined $1,025. The fine was suspended. The prison sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and compete recommended treatment, obtain a mental health evaluation and complete any treatments and maintain employment. He was accused by Clinton police Sept. 21 in the 1500 block of North Third Street.
Operating while intoxicated
• Delano A. Anthony, 31, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, second offense, and was sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended and credit given for one day served. He was fined $1,875. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He is to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment. He was accused by Clinton police Nov. 9 in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue North.
Theft
• Chad Varner, 38, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and was granted a deferred judgment. He was placed on three years of supervised probation. He is to pay $1,814 in victim restitution, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment and maintain employment. He was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $1,025. He was accused by Clinton police after a report of a theft of guns and electronics from the 900 block of South Fifth Street in December 2020.
• Cade D. VanBuskirk, 19, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft and was sentenced to 10 days in the Clinton County Jail, with credit given for 10 days served. He was fined $430. He was accused by Clinton police after the theft of items from Farm & Fleet, 1600 Lincoln Way, in August 2022. In another case, VanBuskirk pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary and was ordered to serve up to five years in prison and fined $1,025. The fine was suspended. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine and was ordered to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail, with credit given for 10 days served and fined $430. The prison sentence was suspended and he was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation. He is to complete the program at the Residential Corrections Facility in Davenport. He was accused by Clinton police in the 400 block of Glenwood Place on Dec. 16, 2022.
Weapons violation
• Luis Flores Moreno, 37, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a domestic offender and possession of a sawed off shotgun. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison on both charges, with credit given for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. He was fined $1,025 on each count. Each fine was suspended. The sentences, which are to be served concurrently, also were suspended. He was placed on three years of supervised probation. He is to obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and complete any recommended treatment. He is to obtain a GED and maintain employment. He was accused by Clinton police Nov. 10 in the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
