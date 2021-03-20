Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, against McDaniel K. Joseph, 39, 711 Locust Place, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order to dismiss March 17. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss March 17. He was accused July 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of violation of compulsory education mediation agreement, first offense, a simple misdemeanor, against Karlee R. Rasmussen, 25, 909 14th Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order to dismiss Feb. 12. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf filed a motion to dismiss Feb. 12. She was accused Oct. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Disorderly conduct
• Amy J. Holm, 42, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty March 12 to one count of disorderly conduct, abusive epithet/threatening gesture, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Holm to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. She was accused Jan. 31, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while license denied or revoked
• Scot A. Murray, 48, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty March 17 to one count of driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Murray to serve 45 days in the Clinton County Jail with 42 days suspended and credit for three days served. A $1,000 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused Oct. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Providing false identification information
• Malika S. Lee, 28, 2715 S. 18th St., Apt. 111, pleaded guilty March 16 to one count of providing false identification information, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $250 fine be imposed. She was accused Feb. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
