Driving while barred
• Dustin J. Taylor, 31, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and eluding, He was sentenced to up to two years in prison, with credit for any time served in connection with the case, and fined $855 on each count. The sentences were suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for one year. He also is to complete a substance abuse evaluation with 30 days of sentencing and follow any recommended treatment. He was accused by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 30. In another case, he pleaded guilty to driving while barred and third-degree theft. He was sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count. The sentences were suspended. He was fined $855 on each count. He was placed on supervised probation for one year. He was accused Dec. 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Charles J. Casel III, 31, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to 360 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 270 days suspended. He was fined $855 and placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused Dec. 29 by Clinton police. In another case, Casel pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to served 360 days in the Clinton County Jail, with 270 days suspended. He was fined $855 and placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was accused Dec. 28 by Clinton police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.