Dismissed
• One count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor, against Gary L. Crete Jr., 30, 417 S. Fifth St., was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright on Oct. 26 filed an order of dismissal. He was accused Sept. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor, against Robert R. Madsen, 52, 500 20th Ave. North, was dismissed. Magistrate Judge Brian Wright on Oct. 26 filed an order of dismissal. He was accused Sept. 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, against Daniel F. Murphy, 46, of Clinton, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 15 filed an order to dismiss. Murphy is on probation in a District Court case and the State can monitor Murphy’s compliance, he is currently in custody out of state and he has significant health issues that would result in significant liability for the county if brought back on the misdemeanor charge, the motion says. He was accused March 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Jason J. Miller, 21, 1415 Prospect Ave., pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 27 filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $105 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Miller was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. He was accused Sept. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Disorderly conduct
• Cordell D. Clark, 35, 107 11th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to one count of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. Magistate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Oct. 26 ordered a $150 fine be imposed. He was accused Oct. 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Nathon E. Brannum, 39, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 26 ordered Brannum to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. A $430 fine was imposed on each count. Brannum was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Oct. 8 by the Clinton Police Department. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, was dismissed in a separate case. He was accused Oct. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Wade L. Morrow, 51, 723 S. Sixth St., pleaded guilty Oct. 18 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 25 ordered Morrow to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 175 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Sept. 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Daniel R. Silva, 34, of Prophetstown, Illinois, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, a serious misdemeanor; and one count contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 27 ordered Silva to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with 10 days suspended on each count. The suspended sentences were ordered to run concurrently. Shepherd ordered a $315 fine and $250 fine both be imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor; and one count of consumption/intoxication, a simple misdemeanor, were dismissed with costs assessed to Silva. He was accused March 5, 2012.
Operating while under the influence
• Joseph M. Claussen, 51, 726 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 27 ordered Claussen to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 177 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Claussen qualifies. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused May 22, 2020, by the Clinton Police Department.
• Thomas T. Otten, 45, 1215 Eighth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Oct. 27 ordered Otten to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 175 days suspended. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Aug. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Bradley D. Savochka, 33, 810 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 27 ordered Savochka to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Savochka qualifies. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. He was ordered to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Sept. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Leon M. Wright, 39, of Littleton, Colorado, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 28 ordered Wright to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 50 days suspended and credit for 10 days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. A $1,250 fine was imposed, with $625 of the fine eligible to be suspended if Wright qualifies. A $430 fine was also imposed. Wright was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Oct. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Nichole M. Atha, 40, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 26 ordered Atha to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. She was accused Oct. 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Alexis S. Walters, 38, 2519 N. Third St., Apt. 2, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp on Oct. 26 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused Oct. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.