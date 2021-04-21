Firearm possession
• Avery C. Brooks-Davis, 33, 632 Fifth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Feb. 23 to one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon, a Class D felony. District Court Judge John Telleen on April 8 ordered Brooks-Davis be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. A $1,205 fine was suspended. Brooks-Davis also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. Telleen ordered Brooks-Davis be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. An $855 fine was suspended. One count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, marijuana, a Class D felony; and one count of failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, were dismissed with costs assessed to Brooks-Davis. He was accused Aug. 26 by the Clinton Police Department. Brooks-Davis on April 8 also stipulated to violation of probation in two cases. Telleen ordered Brooks-Davis to serve the term originally imposed in both cases. The sentences in the two cases were ordered to be served concurrently, but will be served consecutively to the sentence imposed for possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense. Probation revocation was filed June 26 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
• Jacob D. Sheley, 22, 1160 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty March 4 to one count of possession of a firearm as a domestic offender, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Tom Reidel on April 15 ordered Sheley be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years. A $1,025 fine was imposed. Sheley pleaded guilty to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Reidel ordered Sheley be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed two years. An $855 fine was imposed. Sheley pleaded guilty to one count of eluding, a serious misdemeanor. Reidel ordered Sheley be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed one year. A $430 fine was imposed. The two misdemeanor charges were ordered to run concurrently, but consecutively to the felony charge. Sheley was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. He was accused Nov. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Forgery
• Michelle L. Mooney, 27, of Long Grove, pleaded guilty April 23, 2020, to three counts of forgery, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on April 1, 2021, ordered judgment be deferred. Mooney was placed on supervised probation for three years unless sooner released by the Court. She was ordered to successfully complete Residential Corrections Facility programming, complete mental health and substance abuse evaluations and complete recommended treatment, maintain employment and any other requirements set by the probation officer. A $750 civil penalty was imposed on each count. She was ordered to pay over $4,300 in victim restitution to DeWitt Bank and Trust. One count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to Mooney. She was accused December 20, 2019, by the DeWitt Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Aaron T. Davis, 20, 752 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty April 15 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered a $250 fine be imposed. He was accused April 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Darrin J. Green, 32, 435 Third Ave. North, pleaded guilty April 7 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Green serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended. Green was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve two days in the program for each day of incarceration. He was ordered to serve zero days in the Clinton County Jail with an additional 14 days to be served on electronic monitoring. A $1,875 fine was imposed. Green was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Jan. 13 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Michael P. Stahl, 57, 842 15th Ave. South, pleaded guilty March 11 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Stahl to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 58 days suspended. Stahl was approved for the electronic monitoring program subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. He was ordered to serve two days in the program for each day of incarceration. Stahl was ordered to serve zero days in the Clinton County Jail with an additional four days to be served on electronic monitoring. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The order says $625 of the fine may be suspended if Stahl qualifies. Stahl was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He is to begin within 30 days of the order. He is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court no later than the next court appearance. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Jan. 5 by the Camanche Police Department. Stahl pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $430 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was accused Nov. 22 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Nicholas E. Wright, 24, 819 Park Place, pleaded guilty April 6 to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment April 7. An $825 civil penalty was imposed. Wright was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He is to file proof of substance abuse evaluation within 60 days of the order. He was accused Feb. 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
Probation violation
• Guy M. Pidde Jr. 44, stipulated April 13 to violation of probation. District Court Judge Tom Reidel filed an order on application to revoke probation. The order says the Court accepted Pidde’s stipulation and found Pidde violated the terms of probation and was in contempt of court. The Court accepted the proposed disposition of attorneys. Reidel ordered Pidde’s probation be modified to require Pidde to successfully complete an inpatient substance abuse program. Pidde was ordered to report to the treatment facility as directed by his probation officer when bed space becomes available. Probation revocation was filed Dec. 3 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Joshua M. Robbins, 37, stipulated April 14 to violation of probation. District Court Judge Tom Reidel filed an order on an application to revoke probation. The Court accepted Robbins’ stipulation, finding he violated the terms of probation and was in contempt of court. The Court accepted the proposed disposition from attorneys and found Robbins‘ probation should be revoked and the original sentence be imposed. Robbins was given credit for time served in connection with the case. The sentence was ordered to run concurrently with a sentence imposed in a Muscatine County case. Probation revocation was filed April 18, 2019, by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Rabies vaccination violation
• Fallon L. Sisco, 36, of Lost Nation, pleaded guilty April 6 to one count of rabies vaccination violation, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused March 31 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
