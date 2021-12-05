Dismissed
• One count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony; and one count of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony, against Gary D. Smith, 49, of Lost Nation, was dismissed. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Oct. 18 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies on Oct. 18 filed a motion to dismiss. Smith was arrested on a federal warrant involving the same crimes, the U.S. Attorney's Office requested a dismissal of state charges so they may proceed with the federal prosecution and the Clinton County Attorney's Office has been working with federal prosecutors on the case and agreed to refer the matter for their prosecution, the motion says. He was accused June 27 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Driving while barred
• Jean M. Conklin, 36, 504 Sixth Ave. North, pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Dec. 1 ordered Conklin to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. An $855 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused July 26 by the Camanche Police Department.
Operating while intoxicated
• Devon M. Rose, 30, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to one count of operating while intoxicated, third offense, a Class D felony. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Dec. 1 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. Rose was placed on supervised probation for two years. Rose was ordered to obtain a continuous alcohol monitoring ankle bracelet no later than Dec. 8, attend alcohol aftercare and attend mental health counseling. A $3,125 fine was imposed. Rose was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 30 days spent in inpatient treatment. The Iowa Department of Transportation was ordered to revoke Rose's driver's license and driving privileges for six years. Rose was accused Aug. 19 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Mitchell L. Handel, 38, 207 Adams Place, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 2 ordered Handel to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 104 days suspended and credit for 76 days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. A $1,875 fine was imposed. A $430 fine was suspended. Handel was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused July 8 by the Camanche Police Department.
Probation violation
• Louis J. Ostert, 33, stipulated Nov. 2 to violation of probation. District Court Judge John Telleen on Nov. 3 filed an order to State's petition to revoke. The Court found the stipulation to be appropriate and adopted the agreement of the parties, the order states. Telleen ordered Ostert be found in contempt and be sentenced to serve 38 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 38 days served. Telleen ordered Ostert be unsuccessfully discharged from probation. Probation revocation was filed June 18 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Theft
• Larry J. Wilson, 40, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 17 ordered Wilson to serve three days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for three days served. A $105 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused June 27 by the Clinton Police Department. Wilson pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Wilson was ordered to serve three days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for three days served. A $105 fine was imposed. The sentences in the two cases were ordered to be served concurrently. A $105 fine was imposed. He was accused Aug. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Unauthorized use of a credit card
• Stacy M. Mennenga, 49, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to one count of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Nov. 3 ordered Mennenga to serve 80 days in the Clinton County Jail with 40 days suspended and credit for 40 days suspended. An $855 fine was suspended. She was ordered to pay over $331 in restitution to Citizens First Bank. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Sept. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
