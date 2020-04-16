gavel

Driving while barred

• Bradlee S. Kilgore Sr., 46, of Camanche, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve a prison sentence of 60 days with credit for time served. A $625 fine was imposed. One count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, and one count of fourth-degree theft were dismissed. He was accused June 1 by the Clinton Police Department.

Drugs

• Stephanie K. Biggerstaff, 37, 423 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, second offense, and was ordered to serve 150 days in the Clinton County Jail with 75 days suspended and credit for 75 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. One count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, was dismissed. She was accused Dec. 22 by the Camanche Police Department.

• Bradlee S. Kilgore Sr., 46, of Camanche, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was suspended. A $750 fine was imposed. One count of driving while barred and one count of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent was dismissed. He was accused Jan. 19 by the Camanche Police Department.

• Shameka L. Smith, 21, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $315 fine was imposed. She was accused Feb. 11 by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.

Theft

• Bradlee S. Kilgore Sr., 46, of Camanche, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was suspended. A $750 fine was imposed. He was accused Feb. 6 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jamie S. Steele, 48, of Camanche, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree theft and was fined $65. One count of interference with official acts was dismissed. She was accused Dec. 10 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

