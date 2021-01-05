Assault
• Ivan P. Gehrig, 45, 618 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 3, pleaded guilty Dec. 23 to one count of domestic abuse-assault, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Gehrig to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 46 days suspended and credit for 14 days served. Gehrig was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and to begin attending the program within 30 days. He was accused Dec. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jesse D. Kyseth, 38, 1155 14th Ave. NW, Apt. 26, pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to one count of domestic abuse-assault cause bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Dec. 31 ordered Kyseth to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 92 days suspended and credit for 28 days served. Kyseth was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. A $430 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to contact the program within three days of the order and to begin attending the program within 30 days. He was accused Aug. 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Attempted burglary
• Joseph E. Root, 49, 2219 Garfield St., pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to one count of third-degree attempted burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Dec. 23 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections not to exceed two years be suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. Root also pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. Tabor ordered Root to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $430 fine was imposed. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. He was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide proof to the court of completion. He was accused July 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Joey J. Hendricksen, 37, 2440 Dunham St., pleaded guilty Dec. 30 to two counts of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Hendricksen to serve 27 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 15 days served. Tabor revoked a prior suspended sentence on a previous contempt charge and ordered Hendricksen to serve 23 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 15 days served. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. He was accused Dec. 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Kareem A. Gray, 40, 231 Third Ave. South, Apt. 1, pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Dec. 22 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of five years be suspended. A $750 fine was imposed. Gray was placed on probation for three years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court upon the probation officer’s recommendation. Gray was ordered to pay $500 in victim restitution. He was accused Sept. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Doria M. Varnado, 32, 800 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 22 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Varnado to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 25 days suspended and credit for five days served. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused June 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Doria M. Varnado, 32, 543 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty Dec. 22 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Varnado to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 25 days suspended and credit for five days served. She was placed on unsupervised probation for six months. She was accused Nov. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
