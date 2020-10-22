Burglary
• James A. Dennison, 25, 243 19th Place, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to one count of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Oct. 16 ordered a 10-year prison sentence and then suspended the sentence. A $1,000 fine was suspended. Dennison also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. A five-year prison sentence was ordered and then suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently. He was ordered to pay over $700 in victim restitution. Dennison was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to reside at an in accordance with the rules of the Residential Corrections Facility; obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment; not possess, consume or have alcohol or illegal substances and be subject to random and unannounced testing; obtain a GED; and maintain employment. Two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor, were dismissed. Dennison pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Barrows ordered Dennison to serve five days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused Aug. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Kelly S. Determan, 41, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Oct. 15 ordered a 10-year prison sentence and then suspended it. A $1,000 fine was imposed. She was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to complete inpatient substance abuse treatment and any other conditions set by the probation officer. Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, were dismissed. She was accused Nov. 5 by the Camanche Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Ryan M. Morthland, 33, of Le Claire, pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to one count of operating while under the influence, boating, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 13 ordered Morthland to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 28 days suspended. He was approved for the electronic monitoring program, subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Morthland was ordered to serve two days in the program for each day of incarceration. Morthland was fined $1,000, with $500 of the fine ordered to be suspended. Morthland was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order. Morthland was ordered to file proof of compliance and completion with the court no later than the next court appearance. Morthland was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. One count of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused July 27 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
• Bradley E. Utroska, 56, 921 12th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to one count of operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 14 ordered Utroska to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 173 days suspended and credit for one day served. An $1,875 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment. He was ordered to begin within 30 days of the order and is to file proof of compliance and completion with the Court prior to the next scheduled court appearance. Utroska was also ordered to complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. He was accused Aug. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Probation violation
• Rusty L. Plum, 27, 243 19th Place, stipulated to violation of probation. Plum was found in contempt of court. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Oct. 14 sentenced Plum to serve 28 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 27 days served. Plum was ordered to enter and reside at the King House in Clinton and successfully complete all recommended treatment until discharge is recommended by his treatment provider. He was ordered to immediately report to the King House upon discharge from the Clinton County Jail. Probation revocation was filed Sept. 11 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
