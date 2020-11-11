Dismissed
• One count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Shirley M. Arioso, 48, 416 Seventh Ave. South upper, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Taborfiled an order of dismissal Nov. 6 in response to Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf's motion to dismiss. Arioso was accused June 17 by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.
• One count of domestic abuse assault, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, and one count of domestic abuse assault, impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, against Steven A. Walters, 33, of 346 Sixth Ave. North, were dismissed. District Court Judge Mark Cleve filed an order to dismiss Nov. 5 in response to Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies's motion to dismiss. The motion was made at the request of the named victim because Walters completed the IDAP and because there is no victim restitution. Kies was accused November 2, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Dawson W. Drenner, 21, of Albany, Illinois, pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to one count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Drenner to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 119 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Drenner was accused June 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Shiquan R. Jones Jr., 27, 906 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. B1, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to one count of domestic abuse assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Oct. 30 that Jones serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with six days suspended and credit for two days served. Jones was ordered to serve a minimum of 48 hours consecutively prior to release. Jones was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the Department of Correctional Services and to contact the program within three days of the order and begin attending the program within 30 days of the order. One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, was not filed. Jones was accused Oct. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.